Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

A video that went viral online captured an argument between a mother and her daughter about the type of man she wants as a husband.

The mother summoned her daughter to the sitting room and asked her who she preferred to settle down with out of all the suitors who had asked for her hand in marriage.

The girl reminded her mother of her long-held obsession with controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola.

But her mum rebuked her and warned her not to bring Portable to their house because she will not allow such to happen.

Interestingly, the lady insisted that she loves the Zazuu star, and she stressed that she likes men who re ‘rough’.

Her mother said she will go and fasting and prayer to prevent such an unwelcome idea and in response to her statement, the young lady started throwing tantrums.

She went on to share words of advise with her that she is beautiful and she should go for a respectable, handsome man.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, kwueenie said; Una no know say Portable na spec. Which one be say “not that kind of man”

p_buttercup_; Patiently waiting for Portable to reply😂😂😂😂

eudy.o; Is this a Wale Adenuga Productions or what ?

italiandavido; Tell mom say potable get schengen visa oo

fixme_hairstylist; I think they do say LOVE DOESN’T CARE

calliemajik_; Wo! Your mama no show love o.