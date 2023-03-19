Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has announced that his brand new Maybach arrived safely.

The Grammy-winning singer recently took delivery of the multi-million naira ride he ordered from overseas months ago.

Wizkid took to his Instagram story and showed off the Maybach after it landed at the wharf, cleared and driven home.

He shared photos of the interior and the car logo to his fans and followers without any caption or message.

Fans shared divergent thoughts online, while some wondered how rich Wiz really is, others probed as to why he seems to be buying more cars instead of houses.

Reacting, esteem_bea wrote; Abi Wizkid don start dealer work nih😂😂

9e1_4l; This one no dey buy house or land ? 😂 well what do I know 😂

mr_white_vibez; Na why we Dey call ham king 🤴 😌e Dey always order 😌

28_08_xx; This money long oooooo

maka_of_lagos1; Radarada nah motor una sabi buy common music school no deh

d_realgovment1; Wizkid don go upgrade him ritual cous wtf

bigtyric4pf; Other artist Dey drop songs Zlatan drop 2 songs in 1 month baba Zion Dey buy cars e come be like dem nor serious with there career 😂😂

