“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” – Heartbroken lady narrates

By Ezie Innocent

A woman distraught over the developments in her relationship has turned to social media for guidance.

The troubled woman went on a relationship platform to describe how her partner, with whom she had been dating for four years, had unexpectedly revealed his interest in men.

Up until the man introduced her to his partner, she had assumed it was a joke.

The woman revealed that after he told her that he doesn’t have any feelings for her but views her as a friend, she made the decision to leave his apartment.

But when she returned to his house, she discovered another woman there.

She stated that the woman acknowledged being in a relationship with her boyfriend and even admitting that they were having a child.

See her full narration below:

“Please hide my identity. I have been having a normal relationship with my boyfriend of 4 years. Out of the blue last month he told me he is attracted to men. I thought he was joking until he introduced me to his boyfriend. I asked if he still had feelings for me and he said he liked me as a friend. Those words went ghuu in my heart. I decided to move out of his apartment. Last week I went back to his apartment to fetch the rest of my stuff and found a girl he once introduced me as his colleague cooking. She told me straight that she was in a relationship with him and they’re expecting a baby. I asked if she knew about his boyfriend and she just laughed. I called him and my number was blocked. When we called with her number he answered and called her ‘babe’. I wanted to beat her up but remembered she said she was pregnant and it wasn’t her fault. My question is why did he lie to me? I gave him four years of my life. I never never cheated or gave him a reason to doubt my love and commitment to him. Why did he choose another girl over me?”

