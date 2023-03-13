My wife will go back to her parents the day she talks back at me – Nigerian man

A Nigerian man has said that he would send his wife packing the day she talks back at him.

The man, who goes by the name David Agbo, responded to a Facebook relationship message by sharing his thoughts on marriage.

He believed that since he had spent his hard-earned money to marry her, she shouldn’t assume that he and she are on equal footing.

The man also said that she would have to kneel to apologize if she ever does him wrong.

He wrote:

“Any day my wife dared to talk back at me, It will Equally be the same day I will send her out of my house, She will go back to her Papa compound straight

I can not marry you with my hard earned money and u expect me to be Equal with you in my own house I used my money to build, Not your papa money

She must kneel down and beg me anytime she did something wrong to me, SIMPLE

She must Equally Respect me As her lord just like God commands”