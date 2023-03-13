TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

My wife will go back to her parents the day she talks back at me – Nigerian man

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has said that he would send his wife packing the day she talks back at him.

The man, who goes by the name David Agbo, responded to a Facebook relationship message by sharing his thoughts on marriage.

He believed that since he had spent his hard-earned money to marry her, she shouldn’t assume that he and she are on equal footing.

READ ALSO

I’m addicted to snatching husbands – Nigerian lady seeks…

Viral photos of underage couple who tied the knot in Sokoto…

The man also said that she would have to kneel to apologize if she ever does him wrong.

He wrote:

“Any day my wife dared to talk back at me, It will Equally be the same day I will send her out of my house, She will go back to her Papa compound straight

I can not marry you with my hard earned money and u expect me to be Equal with you in my own house I used my money to build, Not your papa money

She must kneel down and beg me anytime she did something wrong to me, SIMPLE

She must Equally Respect me As her lord just like God commands”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

My wife will go back to her parents the day she talks back at me – Nigerian man

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend with 7 diamonds rings in church (Video)

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

Video: Most Nigerian women believe it’s better to date married men – Chidera…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More