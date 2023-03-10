“Na your papa no get sense” – Hypeman Dotun blows hot over Desmond Ellio

Celebrity Hypeman, Dotun has clashed with troll on Twitter over the achievements of Desmond Elliot as a representative of his constituency.

He claimed that the 8 transformers that Desmond bought was for campaign purposes. In his words:

“Desmond that couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency suddenly buys 8 transformers all at once few days to the election. Isn’t it obvious that these guys don’t care.”

Olupalace_tayo disagreed with him however as he insisted that Desmond has actually done some work in his constituency.

He said:

“I thought you get sense before Dotun. Go to surulere and verify”

Doting picked offense as he replied with aggression saying:

“Na your papa no get sense. How Desmond and your papa take relate, you go tell me. Ode, I be Surulere boy born and bred, so take a seat fes”