Entertainment
By Shalom

Celebrity Hypeman, Dotun has clashed with troll on Twitter over the achievements of Desmond Elliot as a representative of his constituency. 

He claimed that the 8 transformers that Desmond bought was for campaign purposes. In his words: 

“Desmond that couldn’t buy a power bank for his constituency suddenly buys 8 transformers all at once few days to the election. Isn’t it obvious that these guys don’t care.”

Olupalace_tayo disagreed with him however as he insisted that Desmond has actually done some work in his constituency. 

He said:

“I thought you get sense before Dotun. Go to surulere and verify”

Doting picked offense as he replied with aggression saying: 

“Na your papa no get sense. How Desmond and your papa take relate, you go tell me. Ode, I be Surulere boy born and bred, so take a seat fes”

