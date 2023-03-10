TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Following the BRT-Train crash in Lagos, and the recent uproar about tribalism, a doctor on Twitter, FirstDoctor has thrown a question to the general public.

A good Samaritan had donated blood to the accident victims and the doctor seized the opportunity to remind Nigerians that tribalism is unnecessary. 

In his words:

“Which tribe donated this blood today? The victims who were transfused, did any of them demand to know the tribe of the donor?”

Netizens agreed with him as Stellovite said:

“If only people know that survival transcends race, religion or tribe. I am Igbo by tribe and I have met and related with different tribes, especially the Yoruba. Na blood dey flow for our body, Las Las we are all humans.”

