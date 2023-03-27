TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal…

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul…

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks…

Nigerian lady calls out bolt driver for allegedly scamming her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady named Tomi Beks has raised an alarm on twitter after realising that she had been scammed by a bolt driver earlier in the day. 

She took to her Twitter page to share details of the incident as she lamented that the man had even blocked her after making her pay double the original amount. 

She wrote: 

READ ALSO

Man celebrates cash out victory over cheating girlfriend

BRT driver faces 16-count charges over Lagos train accident

“Earlier today I made a post about how a bolt driver collected double money and refused to refund me Called him with my number and he has blocked me, called him with other peoples number and he did the same. 

“He texted me after I made the post that he was going to send  the money. Till now he hasn’t sent it. I don’t know how @Boltapp_ng recruits their thieving drivers. This was him trying to collect 15k for a less than 10k trip, and it’s not even an offline trip.”

“This driver is a sammer and he’s a thief!!! @Boltapp_ng. His name is Richard akinwale Akinola. He received payment twice and blocked me from calling him. He won’t refund my money. He’s with my 25k for an 8500 trip. @Boltapp_ng please reply my dm.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Four brothers serve as only sister’s bridesmaids at her bridal shower (Video)

Only a man with two wives know which of them owns his heart — Yul Edochie

“We never dated, she’s chasing clout” — Tallest corper debunks claims of…

‘I needed the 30k’ -Ay Makun speaks on his long-standing beef with colleague,…

Wedding crashes in Benin as bride discovers groom is a father of seven (Video)

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Introduction should be a parlor meeting” – Lady advises Nigerians on…

Uju Okoli reacts after getting trolled over photos with married actor, Frederick…

“True love is hard to find these days” – Timaya laments

Wife beats husband till he faints after catching him in bed with another lady

Nigerian lady calls out bolt driver for allegedly scamming her

“Our love is the real deal” – Seyi Law celebrates 12 years in marriage…

“It happened 10 years ago” – APC supporters defend Tinubu’s alleged drug…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More