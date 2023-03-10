Nigerian lady single-handedly catches thief that broke into her mum’s store

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman by the name of Doris Kendris has described how she caught and bound a thief who broke into her mother’s store late at night on her own.

She said that she was able to tie him up and made the decision to postpone further action until the morrow.

The young photographer posted images of the alleged thief, who was restrained by a rope, as well as the store door that he allegedly damaged while attempting to enter the shop.

Hours later, Doris—who dubbed herself the “wonder woman”—provided an update, revealing that he had been taken away by neighbors.

She wrote; “Guysssssss😭 I just caught a thief that came to steal from my mom’s shop. Long story short I have tied him and waiting for morning to reach.”

Doris added; “Update. People are awake now and he has been taken away. I’m Okay. (You can call me Wonder Woman shaa😕)”

A tweep @DerealEkpenyong said; Give him food he looks hungry.

But she replied; “I’m not giving him any food. For stressing me and giving me sleepless night. Why didn’t he come correct”

