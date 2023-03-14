Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her crush

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman mustered the courage to pursue a man for whom she has emotions, but he rejected her using the same tactics she used.

The young woman, who only went by the name Temi, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the two of them in which she attempted to flirt but failed.

She used style to inquire about Ayo, her crush, to see if he had a girlfriend, but his answer suggested that he was single.

Temi attempted to use the discussion from March 13 as a conversation opener and mentioned that she was enthusiastic about today, March 14.

“It’s almost March 14, can I be the 1 4 you?,” she wrote. But Ayo utilized the exact line in reverse and declined her advances.

Temi a screenshot of the DM with the caption: “If I shoot my shot again make i bend 💔😭😭”

Read below:

