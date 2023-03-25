Nigerian man and his plus-sized bride set internet abuzz (Photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple with differences in their physical appearance has gone viral on social media after their wedding photos surfaced.

Many people have wondered how their love story began because the man is slim and his bride is plus-sized.

In a reel video that compiled their journey, it showed when they first started dating and progressed to them having a pre-wedding photoshoot.

After that the bride and her hubby then went for their traditional wedding and slayed effortlessly in their native attires.

The could did their white wedding not long after and the beautiful bride could be seen looking glamorous in her wedding down.

wendy_adamma commented; And I still Dey single 😢 who do me this thing ???

femicolegram; God will increase your strength and bless your home brother

joewhite4u; I’m still yet to understand why Smallish men love plus size women💭🤔

pwettytamara; beg show me wetin happen after den before I conclude

jokotadepheyi; Some people will now com now and say you are the choice of the gal I need haaa God ,Samson where are you ☹️

an_na_bella11; As long as they’re happy….e no concern anybody papa🌚happiness gan gan lo shey koko👏

ogelove11; Slim guy and plus size women 5&6 until dey kill one one day 😂😂

