By Shalom

A Nigerian man popularly known as Salo has called out social media influencer Mandykiss for making him poor after he got in bed with her.

He went live on Instagram to express regret for sleeping with her saying that he has stopped receiving credit alerts.

Netizens rushed to the comments and while some said he deserved it, others said it was unfair for him to be tarnishing her image.

Some of the comments read:

cruisequeen:

“Salo Stop talking bad about Mandy she said Una no do anything, don’t let guys be running away from her”

real_awurebe:

“He never broke nah, a lighter dey his hand so he still get money to buy smoke”

fazzy_pizzle:

“Stop shouting, good for u When Una go wan sleep with anything”

dg_couture_canada:

“Oyinbo people wey even get internet sef no abuse d thing like Nigeria people….I beg make I get ready for work”

mowunmeey:

“Y are u trying to tarnish her image”

See video here: 

