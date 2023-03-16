TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man on Twitter, @IamPrincegive has lamented that he had just lost his kid sister, Debbie because there was no bed at the hospital. 

He narrated that she died in front of the LUTH emergency centre and he blames greedy politicians. 

In his words:

“Right in front of LUTH emergency center, my kid sister died this morning after waiting for over 2 hours because there were not enough beds. I don’t blame anyone but greedy politicians. Nigeria happened to you Debbie. Rest in peace.”

Netizens sympathized with him as some of their comments read:

princess_shally:

“Oh this is sad!!!! All this small small things We Dey use as prayer point for Naija ,a Wetin people abroad Dey enjoy on a daily basis..Imagine praying to get a bed space in Naija hospital”

beautiful_onyiim:

“Yet some are still campaigning to vote in this present yeye government in Lagos again all in the name of tribe forgetting that Hunger,suffering and avoidable deaths know No Tribe. Rip to the dead and may Niger never happen to uS..Amen”

