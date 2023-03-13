Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend with 7 diamonds rings in church (Video)

A Nigerian man has entered a select group of individuals who elevated the standard when they proposed marriage to their partners.

During the church ceremony, he proposed to his girlfriend and gave her a choice of seven diamond rings.

When the man discreetly approached her from behind carrying a box containing all the rings, she was leading the congregation in praise and worship.

Unaware of what was going on, the girlfriend continued to sing passionately as her beau got down on one knee.

She was speechless when she turned around to see her partner carrying a collection of diamond rings, so she hid her face shyly.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, spunkysessentials wrote; Church peeps are still wining ooo don’t let the world deceive you

younginfinix; Even the richest man in the world proposed with one ring , Nigeria we too do

u_dun_mean_it; Different rings for seven days of the week. Smart dude. May God bless their union snd bless mine too🙏