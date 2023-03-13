TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend with 7 diamonds rings in church (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has entered a select group of individuals who elevated the standard when they proposed marriage to their partners.

During the church ceremony, he proposed to his girlfriend and gave her a choice of seven diamond rings.

When the man discreetly approached her from behind carrying a box containing all the rings, she was leading the congregation in praise and worship.

READ ALSO

Man turns prayer session in church to marriage proposal for…

Lady left in shock after finding out man she took on a date…

Unaware of what was going on, the girlfriend continued to sing passionately as her beau got down on one knee.

She was speechless when she turned around to see her partner carrying a collection of diamond rings, so she hid her face shyly.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, spunkysessentials wrote; Church peeps are still wining ooo don’t let the world deceive you

younginfinix; Even the richest man in the world proposed with one ring , Nigeria we too do

u_dun_mean_it; Different rings for seven days of the week. Smart dude. May God bless their union snd bless mine too🙏

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend with 7 diamonds rings in church (Video)

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

Video: Most Nigerian women believe it’s better to date married men – Chidera…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

“The first gift my mother got when I was born” – Portable reveals as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More