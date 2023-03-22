“No woman is out of your league; make money” – WhiteMoney advises men (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Whitemoney has taken to social media to share advice with men on relationship.

The reality star who recently splashed millions of naira on a new Maybach said no woman is out of any man’s league.

According to him, men need to realize that there’s no woman that they cannot be in relationship with, all they have to do is to make money and have ‘game’.

He said that when a man is wealth and knows how to relate with women, he would have the woman of his heart’s desire.

Watch the video below:

Netizens have shared mixed views on his advice. Some have considered it a wise counsel while others have pointed out that it’s not all women that are concerned about money.