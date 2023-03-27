“Our love is the real deal” – Seyi Law celebrates 12 years in marriage amidst criticism

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has taken to his instagram page to announce 12th marriage anniversary to his wife.

He added that they had stopped at the city of love to renew their love as he stated that their love is the real deal.

His post read:

“We stopped by in the city of LOVE, And our love was renewed. Our dreams are valid, Our love is the real deal. Happy 12th Anniversary.”

Netizens congratulated him and still reminded him that he had supported the APC Political party during the election.

Some of the comment made read:

okeyogbuanu:

“I will wish you and yours happy anniversary and God protection guide you guys and bless your home exceedingly abundantly in Jesus name but bros you fall my respect for you during this election tho.”

See the video here: