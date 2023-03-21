Filmmaker and Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle’s ex-husband, Patrick Doyle has taken to his social media page to shower love on his new wife.

He referred to her as his new mother, friend and partner for life as he said:

“On Mother’s Day We Are Expected To Pay Tribute To Our Mothers And All Women Who Have Played Maternal Roles In Our Lives. In My Case The 4 Women Who Had Acted In That Capacity Towards Me Are My Late Mother Angela Bassey Doyle, My Late Elder Sisters Victoria Doyle, And Ayodeji Alakija As Well As My Late Wife Rosamond Doyle. Today To The Glory Of God This Young Lady Has Taken Over That Role &Truth Be Told, I Have Never Been Happier In All My Life. Please Join Me In Thanking God For My New Mother, Friend & Partner For Life Oluwafunmilayo.”