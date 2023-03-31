TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws…

Pete Edochie mourns grandson, Kambilichukwu

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood thespian, Pete Edochie has mourned the demise of his grandson, Kambilichukwu, who died just two months following his 16th birthday.

The movie star in a chat with Vanguard confirmed the demise of the boy, revealing that his son, Yul had called him to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen and developed seizure while playing soccer with his mates at school.

The boy died hours later after being rushed to the Mother and Child hospital.

READ ALSO

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May…

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in…

He said:

“Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation,”

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects. He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in any thing they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Yul Edochie and wife, May loses son

“We owe White Money an apology” – Reactions as 21-yr-old singer, Boy…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo files lawsuit against secular musician, Obidiz,…

Judy Austin comes under fire following death of Yul and May Edochie’s first son

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Lagos men are casted; I’ve been in the wrong place” – Ezi shares where to find…

Pete Edochie mourns grandson, Kambilichukwu

Bank security guard who returned $10,000 now successful businessman

“Pity card in the mud” Actress Esther Nwachukwu mocks May Edochie as she blames…

Ghana Tupac ‘Ahuofe’ is dead

Throwback clip of Evangelist prophesying about mourning in Pete Edochie’s family…

“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More