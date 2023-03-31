Pete Edochie mourns grandson, Kambilichukwu

Veteran Nollywood thespian, Pete Edochie has mourned the demise of his grandson, Kambilichukwu, who died just two months following his 16th birthday.

The movie star in a chat with Vanguard confirmed the demise of the boy, revealing that his son, Yul had called him to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen and developed seizure while playing soccer with his mates at school.

The boy died hours later after being rushed to the Mother and Child hospital.

He said:

“Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation,”

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects. He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in any thing they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long.”