“Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested” – Kanayo O. Kanayo reveals

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O. Kanayo has alleged that Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested following the happenings around Nigeria.

He took to his Instagram page to make this post as he posted a screenshot of a tweet that read:

“Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business.”

He also posted a screenshot of a publication that read:

“Tinubu directs NBC to caution TV stations that grant interviews to Peter Obi.”

His caption insinuated that people should watch out for the arrest of Peter Obi as the situations continue to worsen.

His caption read:

“HE Peter Gregory Obi WILL SOON BE ARRESTED. Watch out. The conspiracy is brewing. You want to bet?”