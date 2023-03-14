Portable begins self-defense training after being attacked (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Famous musician, Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola, has started boxing self-defense training after being physically assaulted by some of his guys.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Zazuu star alerted authorities after he and his sister were attacked by individuals close to him.

He claimed that they were abusing his sister, and he resolved to defend her, but the situation worsened. Portable claimed that an old friend whom he had assisted in becoming a famous musician had stabbed him in the hand and neck.

Following the whole drama that had occured, a new video which surfaced online captures the Zazoo crooner practicing some martial arts moves.

He was seen standing close to his Range Rover executing some boxing moves while residents gathered to watch him.

Watch the video below:

