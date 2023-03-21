Residents amazed as thief enjoys sound sleep after receiving beating for stealing Benz parts (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A suspected thief was heavily assaulted by neighborhood residents after they nabbed him stealing parts of a Mercedes-Benz.

They first beat him physically, then tied his hands and ankles with ropes, and dropped him by a roadside store.

The car components he attempted to steal but was unable to get away with were spread out on the floor not far from where he dropped them.

The incident took place at night, and a video that recently surfaced online shows the instant neighbors emerged to see him peacefully dozing off while still bound.

A man in the background was astounded that a thief who had been apprehended, beaten, and bound could still feel at ease enough to slumber soundly.

