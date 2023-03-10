TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A popular Kenyan artiste, Boutross Munene’s nude photos have been leaked by a runs girl whom he took home for the night.

Local media reports that the singer met her at a club in Mobasa and had a one night stand with her and when it was time to leave he paid her 4,000KSh.

READ ALSO

My husband pays me every time we meet in the bedroom –…

Election: “Your African ant is a clown” – Influencer…

But she was dissatisfied with the amount Boutross paid so she decided to leak the photo of him she took while he was fast asleep.

When an image of him lying on the bed without any clothes on surfaced with the girl smiling by his side, fans said it was proof of the need for celebrities to be more careful.

@Nelson58369805; I have a ask,how do you sleep naked in the house,with a stranger and fall asleep as if you’re drugged? Stranger hata unafaa kulala kweli 🤷🏼‍♂️

@Kennaspace; This is a very pathetic way to make money

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

“I am not doing you any favor” – Ademola Adeleke addresses Osun residents

“If you’re my husband and you maltreat my dog, it’s divorce” –…

Wizkid acquires new Rolls Royce

Ayra Starr resorts to prayers after getting stuck in elevator

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More