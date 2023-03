Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife have been found guilty of organ-trafficking alongside their medical middle man.

Reports also gathered that their daughter, Sonia, whom the kidney was meant for was cleared of the charge.

The statement read:

“A senior wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a medical “middleman” have been found guilty of an organ-trafficking plot, which saw them bring a 21-year-old man to the UK from Lagos. Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were convicted of conspiring to exploit the man for his kidney, in the first such case under modern slavery laws.

“The Old Bailey heard the organ was for the couple’s daughter, Sonia, aged 25. She was cleared of the same charge. The victim, a street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.”