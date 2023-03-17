Human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his twitter page to advise the president of America, Joe Biden to congratulate Bola Tinubu.

He said that the press could just turn on the disappearing message feature and send him the congratulatory message on WhatsApp.

In his words:

“My advice to President Biden is to immediately send a WhatsApp congratulatory message to the President elect the Jagaban.No matter the issues,he is the President elect.Biden can just on the WhatsApp disappearing message button just in case.”

Netizens reacted to this saying:

akintokunchristinabella:

“No be by force 00..see all this one when has it become a necessity that American president must congratulate Nigerian president for winning elections. .. He join u na vote for the election.. U na don see Joe Biden finish. Awon ode”

iamjayfat:

“Abeg nah careless words Dey start way make una leave Biden alone 0000 America no Dey use their president play o if e ni congratulate Tinubu Wetin Dey there, maybe he’s waiting till Tinubu he’s sworn in then he will”