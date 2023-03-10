Shocking moment man slapped armed soldier for flogging him

A shocking video shows the unanticipated moment when a man slapped a military man out of the blue.

Three men were being punished for an unspecified crime by the soldier by having them perform frog jumps in one location by the side of the road.

But as the three were being punished, the armed officer began beating one of them on the head, which infuriated him to the point where he slapped the army man.

He reacted by cracking his gun in an effort to shoot, and when that didn’t work, the man took off running, turning the drama into a hot pursuit.

Intriguingly, the other two men who were also receiving discipline stayed in the same place because they appeared to be in shock as the events unfolded.

