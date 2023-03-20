Singer, Portable thrills customers at his restaurant with hyper performance (Video)

Controversial street-hop singer, Habeeb ”Portable” Okikiola has been filmed thrilling customers at his restaurant and bar.

The singer, who recently opened a new restaurant in Ogun state, decided to entertainment customers by putting on an hyper performance at the place.

Portable danced energetically in while in the middle of the restaurant in same way he frequently does while performing on stage at music concerts or other social activities.

Because it is uncommon for the owner of a food establishment to provide entertainment to customers who come in to fill their stomachs, Portable got customers observing him in excitement and shock.

Watch the video below:

Na Portable dey entertain people for him bar.😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/EsXHCCyrQ0 — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 20, 2023

In reaction, @FotoNugget wrote; Almost thought the other guy that appeared in the video is his twin bro

@Donpara27; So far so good he’s making more money d rest no concern me 👌🏻👌🏻

@onyeubanatu; Now that’s d entrepreneurial spirit I L❤️ve! No one can hype ur biz more than you. Especially startups, don’t be ashamed of looking clownish to sell. 1st they’ll laugh, next they’ll convert ur unstoppable nature into buying power & then be reeling out their money! Sell market o!

@donlucatoni; … but it’s an intelligent move if u give it a good thought . Why pay another artist to perform when he can do it n save money?

@seriki001; As far as he’s making money, him entertaining guests no suppose concern anybody papa.

@iam_ajigijaga; To tell you he is a natural. He isn’t doing his craft for just the money, he loves it