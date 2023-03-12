Skiibii declares willingness to pay for two ladies butt enlargement surgery

Nigerian musician, Skiibii has declared interest in helping two ladies who wish to undergo butt enlargement procedure.

He offered to pay for the surgery in a post on Twitter on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and specifically said that the beneficiaries will be only pretty and gentle girls.

According to Skiibii, he wants to handle the expenses as a birthday gift to whoever the lucky people turn out to be.

The singer asked interested ladies whose birthdays are coming up soon to indicate in his comment section.

He wrote; “I want to buy yansh for 2 fine girls that doesn’t have yansh yet, just feel like doing this as a bday gift for 2 gentle ladies….just type hey if your birthday is coming soon.”

See his post below: