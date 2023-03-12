TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying…

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each…

Skiibii declares willingness to pay for two ladies butt enlargement surgery

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian musician, Skiibii has declared interest in helping two ladies who wish to undergo butt enlargement procedure.

He offered to pay for the surgery in a post on Twitter on Saturday, March 11, 2023 and specifically said that the beneficiaries will be only pretty and gentle girls.

According to Skiibii, he wants to handle the expenses as a birthday gift to whoever the lucky people turn out to be.

READ ALSO

Actress Uche Nancy shares touching testimony of how God…

Yoruba actress, Olaide Oyedeji flaunts new derriere after…

The singer asked interested ladies whose birthdays are coming up soon to indicate in his comment section.

He wrote; “I want to buy yansh for 2 fine girls that doesn’t have yansh yet, just feel like doing this as a bday gift for 2 gentle ladies….just type hey if your birthday is coming soon.”

See his post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dem don rip me – Portable laments in supermarket as he regrets offering to…

Runs girl leaks musician’s bedroom photo for underpaying her

Them don start – Reactions as Ebuka and wife tackle each other in public

Don’t breakup – Ladies advise roommate whose boyfriend brings food every night…

‘How my marriage crashed despite marrying at 19 as a virgin’ – Sarah Martins

Destiny Etiko emotional as fan travels long distance to give her gifts (Video)

I found out the man toasting me was lying when I checked his phone – Lady spills

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Skiibii declares willingness to pay for two ladies butt enlargement surgery

2023 Election: I won’t back down – Peter Obi reassures Obidients

Don’t be too desperate about getting married – Rapper Erigga advises

Youths clean Peter Obi’s car with their shirts as he storms Edo state…

Man kidnaps fiancé’s father for refusing to marry him

“I almost lost everything” – Man narrates how ex’s best friend ruined his…

Man beaten up by soldiers after threatening ex with her unclad photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More