TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” – Pastor cautions man during deliverance

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An evangelist has advised a young man to stop sticking his tongue between women’s legs because it is the root of his life’s problem.

The evangelist told the man who was being delivered by him that he would be leaving the country shortly and asked him to go get his international passport.

However, much to the man’s surprise, the evangelist then informed the man that he has been having oral sxx, as had been disclosed by the Spirit.

READ ALSO

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began…

Man in pains after receiving wedding IV from lady he ditched…

The man demonstrated his confession to this by acknowledging that it is accurate.

The preacher claims that the man’s oral sxx is what started his problems, so if he wants to keep making it in life, he needs to stop.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

Seyi Vibez grieves as he loses mum

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“I am in love with my sister’s husband” – 21-year-old lady confesses

“Wike spends N50 million every week on alcohol” – Rotimi Amaechi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More