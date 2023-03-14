Surprise marriage proposal goes wrong as lady swallows ring hidden in her food

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A surprise wedding proposal nearly resulted in the demise of a lady after she mistakenly swallowed the ring that was hidden in her food.

The Nation Kenya reports that Jessica Hawayu and her family hosted celebration on Sunday, March 12, at her home in Gongoni, Tana River County.

She was unaware that Johannah Charo, her future partner, and the family had planned a surprise engagement party.

With food being prepared by family members, the occasion had started off well, as Jessica was tasked with preparing her father’s best meal.

Dad had protested the idea but since there was no better idea, we decided to take a chance with the one we had and proceeded with it,” stated Jessica Hawayu’s sister, Melanie.

Jessica’s mother, however, kept sending her off on errands as she was preparing the food and hiding the engagement ring inside.

Her boyfriend, Charo had snuck into the house without his girlfriend knowing.

The family had gathered round to eat at the dinner table, and it was all fun and laughter as he tipped toed towards her chair in order to surprise her when she suddenly began choking on her food.

Attempts were made to remedy her situation, but she ran towards her dad who struck her back three times before she was able to purge out the ring.

We did not anticipate that would happen, but dad feared it would. That was so close, it left mum crying,” Oscar Habil, Jessica’s kid brother said.

Following the incident, Jessica slumped; the family quickly rushed her to a nearby health center for a check up.

The lady, after the near-death experience, woke up and said “Yes” while the ring was already put on her finger by her boyfriend who insisted he’d wed her whether alive or dead.

