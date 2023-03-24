TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A young lady devastated having been dumped by her boyfriend has requested the new girlfriend to look after him well.

The heartbroken woman shared memories of their former relationship on her TikTok profile.

A scene showed them still being happy together, while another segment showed her in tears after her partner dumped her.

She bemoaned her lot and questioned the reason why he had abandoned her for another woman.

A caption attached to the clip read:

“Please take good care of him for me. He left be bcos of you”

“God why me,” she added.

In reaction, big_mikeoflos wrote: When you don’t treat a man right a woman that deserves him will get him and make him happy…

_Cici_nita: I think say person die? Some girls no like chicken stew rice and jwince?

funny_kante: You all don’t see sweet men like us bah?

