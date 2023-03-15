Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC camp

Two youth corpers who couldn’t be more different from one another met and fell in love during the required one year NYSC programme.

The female corper identified as Innocent Ruth, is referred to as the tallest corper or water bottle, while the male corper is referred to as ‘tallest corper’.

They met at the NYSC orientation camp, she disclosed while sharing their touching story on Facebook.

Ruth, who congratulated her and her boyfriend, posted pictures of the two of them looking happy and in love.

She claims that although they initially began as friends, their connection has developed into something more.

She wrote:

“We met in NYSC camp ohhhh,so this camp go favour me like this???? We became friends. And the rest is history.

NYSC most Tallest and shortest corpers. Congratulations to us.”