Reality TV star, Tboss has condemned Monalisa Stephen’s confession about her man going down on her during her period. 

Tboss described it as ritualistic vampirism and urged Monalisa to reveal the man so that people can run away from him.

In her words:

“The way she’s trying to convince us that that’s not some ritualistic vampirism Rubbish is seriously giving me a migraine. Tell us who that boyfriend is so we Never go close to him. I don’t even want you to speak near me with that mouth. Eeewwww”

Monalisa had made this known to the public on a podcast with Nedu Wazobia and Netizens have claimed that she doesn’t even have a boyfriend and she was lying for clout.

