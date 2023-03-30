“The naked divorcee has bought a house” – Korra Obidi throws shade as she acquires a new house worth $1.6 million(Video)

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi is elated as she becomes a landlady in the United States of America.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share the news with her followers and colleagues.

She threw a jibe at those who ridicule her small ‘nyash’ as she noted that her God is big, making it possible for her to acquire a house abroad.

She also threw a shade at those who are mocking her for being a divorcee as she said that the naked divorcee has now purchased a million dollar home.

Korra dedicated the new property to her young kids, June and Athena.

She wrote:

“Small Nyash, Big God.

The naked divorcee disgrace don buy house

Thank God day man no be God. We did it @korraverse_ Grateful to my family and friends.

This is for you @junedean @athenadean…

Landlady of a $1,600,000 home. Brentwood Los Angeles”.