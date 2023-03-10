TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recently revealed how women change whatever they introduce to you and then call it bad. 

In this funny cryptic note to his wife, he made reference to how they constantly change toothpaste in his home because of this issue. 

In his words: 

“Women will introduce you to “the best toothpaste in the world.” Then you buy it 3 months later only for them to ask you why you bought bad toothpaste when there’s now a better one”.

His wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu then challenged him to tag her as she referred to him as her bro saying:

“Use your @ bro…”  

Ebuka in turn asked her in Yoruba  “Ta ni bro e?” Which translates to “who is your bro”

Netizens found this very hilarious as they rushed to the comments to share their thoughts:

blessed_midey:

“My husband is tired of me buying new toothpaste every grocery shopping, like madam stay one place napo. …abeg mr man this one has chocolate flavour mixed with basely”

