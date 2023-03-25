TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Singer, Niniola, has cried out on her Instagram page that she has quit being a good girl after her boyfriend broke her heart. 

The Maradona crooner confessed that it doesn’t pay to be a good girl as she has been served breakfast by someone she loved so much. 

She wrote: 

“Good Girl no dey pay sha. I Swear ..Them just serve me better breakfast E pain me sha. No more good girl Good girl in the F4CKING MUD !!! Better Breakfast.”

Netizens sympathized with her in the comments section.

tiernyolalere:

“Nawa o! He blind ? He no see spec?? Abeg ask am make e add better lunch join na him loose biko.”

nakademus:

“Wen I wan love you my baby u no gree…shey u see now”.

spcokker:

“Take heart! You’ll heal and truly love again. from a fresh heartbroken soul to another.”

