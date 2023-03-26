There are roles I can no longer accept because I’m married – Actress Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph, a popular Nollywood actress, says she is very picky about the types of jobs she accepts now that she is married.

This was stated by the screen diva in an interview with The Punch while discussing how her marriage to MC Fish has affected her acting career.

Anita and event host, MC Fish tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on February 14, 2020.

She said that when she was a spinster, she could travel to anywhere she wanted but now that she is someone’s wife, she has to limit her travel to certain areas.

She said; “Marriage has affected my career not so badly. But I know that there are some jobs I cannot do because I am married now. There are also some places I cannot travel to because of my marriage. It is not totally bad. It is okay for me.”

When asked what she liked about her husband, the talented thespian said; “My husband is kind. He is a good man with a good heart. He is respectful. He respects and loves me a lot. Anything that will make me happy is what he does.”

Anita Joseph also spoke at length about the method she adopts to balance her career, work and home.

She said;“I balance my career and home by prioritising my time. There is time for everything. I give my home my time because my home needs me now more than my career. I have been doing this job for a very long time, and by God’s grace, I have been successful in my career. I am known all over the continent; I am not a beginner anymore. I devote more time to my home than my career now. My marriage is just three years old and needs building as well. It has been beautiful. When it is time to be home, I am fully home. I don’t bring work home. No, I don’t.