“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems over her choice of outfit to the Oscars

Singer Tems graced the Oscars red carpet in a beautiful white dress with an elaborate collar that covered one side of her face.

Some netizens thought it was beautiful while a lot of others thought it was too much because it blocked the view of people sitting behind her at the event.

They rushed to Twitter to express their feelings. Some of which read:

@SybilAborisade:

“That is what we call “CANOPY” We are used to it here. But, we really need to show consideration to others. Put yourself in other people’s shoes. Ask yourself: “will I be happy if someone was to dress like this sitting in front of my view?”

@slimwishBone:

“She could have stood out in an Africa print design showcasing the rich culture of Africa/ Nigeria but she decided to go through with a stylist who made her outstanding but now in a bad light..Everyone is dressed simple only her hadthis kind of outrageous outfit …”

@Babyface80s:

“You people just dey talk plenty and supporting every nonsense…. you go do this kind thing come sit among people dey block view for 9jah den people for your back go leave you?”