TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

“Thunder fire una” – Charly boy sends cryptic message to President-elect Bola Tinubu

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian public figure, Charly Boy has taken to his twitter page to throw jabs at the president-elect after he was alleged to have begged Peter Obi to give up his mandate. 

He sent this post after Bola Tinubu allegedly asked Emeka Ofor to beg Peter Obi to accept the election results. 

His post read:

READ ALSO

“I warned my son never to date a lady from poor…

Lady remains unmarried after dumping poor man for a rich one…

“How come people who claim to hv won election are going up an down begging powerful Nigerians to beg Peter Obi to give up his mandate bcos is Gods will. Thunder fire una. It’s Gods will dat 130million Nigerians are poor? it’s Gods will dat nothing works any more in Naija? We move”

He said that they claim that it is God’s will for Peter Obi to give up but he didn’t believe that, saying that it is not God’s will for Nigerians to remain poor.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Thunder fire una” – Charly boy sends cryptic message to President-elect…

MC Oluomo’s ex girlfriend wishes him a happy birthday

“I’m not the one in the video” – Influencer cries out over leaked bedroom…

“My mother is an Igbo woman” – Desmond Elliot claims

Ex BBTitan housemate, Olivia, receives bashing over 1.8 million naira dress

Tems reacts to criticisms over her canopy dress to Oscar’s event

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More