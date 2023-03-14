Nigerian public figure, Charly Boy has taken to his twitter page to throw jabs at the president-elect after he was alleged to have begged Peter Obi to give up his mandate.

He sent this post after Bola Tinubu allegedly asked Emeka Ofor to beg Peter Obi to accept the election results.

His post read:

“How come people who claim to hv won election are going up an down begging powerful Nigerians to beg Peter Obi to give up his mandate bcos is Gods will. Thunder fire una. It’s Gods will dat 130million Nigerians are poor? it’s Gods will dat nothing works any more in Naija? We move”

He said that they claim that it is God’s will for Peter Obi to give up but he didn’t believe that, saying that it is not God’s will for Nigerians to remain poor.