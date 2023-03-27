Toke Makinwa clashes with trolls who questioned her for being single at her age

Famous media figure Toke Makinwa engaged in a verbal fight with trolls after she responded to their Twitter attacks.

Some netizens were curious about when the the 38-year-old TV tie the knot instead of sharing “unreasonable standards and misleading young ladies” on social media.

The radio host had previously written on media page about how men can express their admiration for a beautiful woman in ways other than words.

Some days ago, Toke shared on social media; “Don’t just admire the beauty, send funds”

Social Media users began to criticize her and she decided to react to the trolls after five days.

She tweeted; “It’s called “having an opinion”, it doesn’t have to be your opinion cos what’s the beauty in life if we all shared the same. I refuse to follow the crowd, if I feel differently especially over a rumor that was not confirmed yet, I’m allowed to and if I’m wrong, that’s ok too.

I have had false things written about me and watched how quick the world believed them and if I wished a story about another wasn’t true ahead of the whole story coming out, it’s not an attack on the accuser but just a simple wish that the entire story is not true.

One day we will rad things just as they are without attacking our prejudice or projecting our self righteousness to simple written words. That’s why the world is crazy today, a simple “I’m walking down the road”, can be digested as so many things yet it’s just a statement. Anyways…. Enough said till the next time cos I’m sure the thought of me breathing is enough to piss you off soon. Hsve a good week xx”

But instead of stopping, the online trolls changed the subject and started asking her about her relationship status.