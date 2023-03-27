TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Uju Okoli has spoken up regarding the pictures she took with her married colleague, Frederick Leonard.

In the pictures, she seemed to be too close to the actor and netizens had picked offence. Some of the comments had read: 

ochai_favour:

“Marrying a celebrity actor is like signing a high bld pressure agreement.” 

iam_seraphic:

“Shey you know this is someone’s husband, after u’ll be praying to God to bless you with a man that will love and cherish you. Damaged people everywhere.”

Reacting, Uju however took to her instagram story to state:

“Reading some comments on my last post got me In stitches. SOme people for this app ehhh… .una wahala big pass my breast but we all go dey alright. stay happy.”

