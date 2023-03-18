What Can Turmeric Do For You?

Turmeric is a very popular herb that many know to be a great spice that can come in handy when cooking in the kitchen. It gives food this distinct flavour that many enjoy, and that’s nice.

Many also know this as a herb that is good for the skin, increasing the number of people seeking this product through the iHerb voucher on yoursherbs.com. However, turmeric is way more beneficial than you think it is. More than just being a spice used in the kitchen or a herb that can be good for the skin, scientific research and study have confirmed that turmeric is an undervalued gem that the body needs as it holds a lot of health benefits.

What are these health benefits? Let’s take a look at what the researchers say:

Turmeric Has Anti-Inflammatory Powers

Indians are most likely the first to discover turmeric’s healing prowess, as it has been used both as a spice and as a herb for centuries by them. However, scientists have backed that claim recently as they confirmed that this very popular spice does contain a very important compound known as curcumin which is known for its anti-inflammatory strengths. Hence, curcumin is a gem. However, the curcumin content in turmeric is not very high, and it might be difficult to get the necessary amount of this compound by just using it as a spice. Fortunately, turmeric is a part of popular iHerb multivitamin and you can find more information about vitamins at https://yoursherbs.com/iherb-best-vitamins/.

Turmeric Increases The Antioxidant Capacity Of The Human Body

Antioxidants are very important as they prevent your body from oxidative damage that can lead to several diseases, especially ones related to aging. In addition, they also protect your body from free radicals, which tend to mess with all sorts of proteins and organic substances in your body. Curcumin, the main active ingredient found in turmeric, is known to be a very potent antioxidant, making it the perfect shield for your body.

Turmeric Can Boost Brain Activity

There is something called a brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Simply put, it is one of the main factors that help the neurons in the brain to form new connections and increase as one grows. The BDNF is principal in this process and is also key in a person’s retentive and learning abilities, so it is very important. In areas of the brain involved in eating, learning, retention, weight gain, et cetera, the BDNF protein is one very active factor there, and it is important that the levels of this very important protein remain active. Researchers have shown that the curcumin can increase the brain levels of BDNF if enough is taken. This way, the parts of the brain where BDNF is needed do not just function optimally, but you can also prevent several brain diseases or reduce the risks of these diseases.

Turmeric Can Lower The Risks Of Heart Diseases

There are several ways one can develop heart disease, and it is so popular that it is one of the leading causes of death in the world today. Luckily, researchers say that curcumin can improve the functioning of the lining of blood vessels, which is known as the endothelium. The endothelium’s major function is to regulate blood pressure, clotting and others, and inability to do this can lead to several heart diseases. Through curcumin, one can reduce or eliminate the risks of developing heart conditions related to endothelial dysfunction.

Final Thoughts

In addition to the benefits already mentioned, some data prove that turmeric can help prevent cancer and treat diseases like Alzheimer and arthritis. This shows that turmeric can be quite impactful in general health and wellbeing. Hence, if this isn’t already a part of your diet then that should change immediately.