Why a working class lady will appreciate 5k more than a university girl – Relationship adviser

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

John Doe, a well-known relationship therapist, has offered men advice on the kinds of women to whom they should give money.

According to him, a woman from the working class would respond differently to receiving N5,000 from a man than a girl in a university who is likely not to appreciate it.

The Twitter Influencer claims that if a man provides N5,000 to a working female graduate, she will be appreciative because she understands the value of money.

John Doe said; “Give a university girl 5k, & she will most likely not be grateful. Give a working class lady that’s is a graduate, 5k, and she will appreciate it because she knows the value of money.

Uni girls that want to use the latest iPhones just because they have (something down there?) Mtsheew. End.”

Leave a Reply

