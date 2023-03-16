Why a working class lady will appreciate 5k more than a university girl – Relationship adviser

John Doe, a well-known relationship therapist, has offered men advice on the kinds of women to whom they should give money.
According to him, a woman from the working class would respond differently to receiving N5,000 from a man than a girl in a university who is likely not to appreciate it.
The Twitter Influencer claims that if a man provides N5,000 to a working female graduate, she will be appreciative because she understands the value of money.
John Doe said; “Give a university girl 5k, & she will most likely not be grateful. Give a working class lady that’s is a graduate, 5k, and she will appreciate it because she knows the value of money.
Uni girls that want to use the latest iPhones just because they have (something down there?) Mtsheew. End.”
