“Wike spends N50 million every week on alcohol” – Rotimi Amaechi

The former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has publicly accused Nyesom Wike of spending millions on alcohol.

He made this statement during the APC governorship campaign in the state as he begged INEC to be neutral.

In his words:

“The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends N50 million every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is N112 million, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it.

“Wike told the whole world on live Tv that he was drinking a very expensive 40 year old whiskey, in the morning. We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting.”