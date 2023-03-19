TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2…

Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry…

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with…

Wizkid is using Davido’s absence to shine – Nigerian man (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man who goes by the name Ola has said that Afrobeats star, Wizkid is exploiting his colleague, Davido’s social media absence.

The man said that Wizkid has suddenly become very active on social media because the DMW boss decided to stay away from social media following the passing of his son last October.

He claims that Machala has been taking advantage of Davido’s absence to flourish and rule the cyberworld.

READ ALSO

Fans embark on street rally to beg Davido to return online…

Reactions as adorable throwback photo of Davido at birthday…

His remark comes after numerous posts by Wizkid, in which he displays his new collection of vehicles and updates followers on his social life.

Ola stated that fans should have patience because the true pacesetter would change things when he returned in a video that has been making the rounds online.

Interestingly, it sparked a discussion online as the two fanbases sparred over opposing viewpoints.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, sammiesaxx wrote; Rubbish Na Machala dey set records

m_kizzy; Normal sef ba true he Dey talk ooo, Davido no they online wizkid fir fugazzi

bashir_d.a.f; Make the guy no talk about Davido and Wizkid make e work on em self

teekay___x; This guy no just get sense for once

comrade_ajibola_aderemi; As he dey pain dem e dey sweet uz😂

olluwah_dahmilare__xx; Nah people way day post Una I blame

chirsgold; Who borrow these one phone 😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting…

Lady rejoices as man her parents tried forcing her to marry defrauds them

Political thugs attack Chioma Akpotha at her polling unit with knives and…

Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

Man arrested for selling his 9-month-old son to three buyers at different…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Electoral violence: We do not have police in Nigeria – Falz, Mr P express…

Wizkid is using Davido’s absence to shine – Nigerian man (Video)

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

“Hope the ‘Obidiots’ believe now that Lagos belongs to the Yorubas” – MC…

I look out for talent, luck when signing artistes – Don Jazzy

What Can Turmeric Do For You?

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More