Wizkid is using Davido’s absence to shine – Nigerian man (Video)

A Nigerian man who goes by the name Ola has said that Afrobeats star, Wizkid is exploiting his colleague, Davido’s social media absence.

The man said that Wizkid has suddenly become very active on social media because the DMW boss decided to stay away from social media following the passing of his son last October.

He claims that Machala has been taking advantage of Davido’s absence to flourish and rule the cyberworld.

His remark comes after numerous posts by Wizkid, in which he displays his new collection of vehicles and updates followers on his social life.

Ola stated that fans should have patience because the true pacesetter would change things when he returned in a video that has been making the rounds online.

Interestingly, it sparked a discussion online as the two fanbases sparred over opposing viewpoints.

Reacting, sammiesaxx wrote; Rubbish Na Machala dey set records

m_kizzy; Normal sef ba true he Dey talk ooo, Davido no they online wizkid fir fugazzi

bashir_d.a.f; Make the guy no talk about Davido and Wizkid make e work on em self

teekay___x; This guy no just get sense for once

comrade_ajibola_aderemi; As he dey pain dem e dey sweet uz😂

olluwah_dahmilare__xx; Nah people way day post Una I blame

chirsgold; Who borrow these one phone 😂