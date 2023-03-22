“You are actually silly” – Singer, Simi blows hot

Nigerian singer, Simi, has taken to her Instagram story to rant about people who diss others based on their age or financial status.

She referred to the act of trying to insult someone with their age and financial status as silly and embarrassing.

In her words:

“If you really want to diss someone and you go the age route like “you’re so old” – you’re actually s*ly. Only way you’re not getting to that point is if you’re no longer here loool. Also, money. “You’re so br*ke” is also stilly”. It’s [email protected] to not be able to creatively and smartly put someone in their place. PS: IG turn me to stargirl smh.”

She urged people to try to be creative and smart whenever there is a need to put others in their place.