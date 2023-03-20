“You caused the mental illness of one of your wives” – Aisha Yesufu blows hot

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has thrown jabs at a Twitter troll who called her a demented goat because she danced in her hijab.

This was after a Twitter user, @Omar_Mustie. had admitted that he hatttes Muslims who appear woke.

In his words:

“Damn! I hattte Muslims that always like appearing woke, like are you f0olish? Will they seize your [email protected] if you don’t sound w0ke and stupid?”

Bashir EIRufai however tagged Aisha Yesufu and called her names as he said:

“Why do you think @AishaYesufu dances like a demented goat at her age fully clothed in hijab?”

Aisha Yesufu replied to him saying:

“@BashirElRufai my son definitely prefers to be the child of one who dances in her hijab than to be the child of one accused of causing the mental illness of one of his wives when she caught him in bed with her blood sister. What about you?”