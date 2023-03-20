TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

“You caused the mental illness of one of your wives” – Aisha Yesufu blows hot

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has thrown jabs at a Twitter troll who called her a demented goat because she danced in her hijab. 

This was after a Twitter user, @Omar_Mustie. had admitted that he hatttes Muslims who appear woke. 

In his words: 

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead…

I was born still but my dad revived me by crying to God –…

“Damn! I hattte Muslims that always like appearing woke, like are you f0olish? Will they seize your [email protected] if you don’t sound w0ke and stupid?”

Bashir EIRufai however tagged Aisha Yesufu and called her names as he said: 

“Why do you think @AishaYesufu dances like a demented goat at her age fully clothed in hijab?”

Aisha Yesufu replied to him saying: 

“@BashirElRufai my son definitely prefers to be the child of one who dances in her hijab than to be the child of one accused of causing the mental illness of one of his wives when she caught him in bed with her blood sister. What about you?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My blessings start and end with my boys” – Regina Daniels celebrates…

Man shares video of ‘Lekki big boys’ sleeping in one hotel room

Phyna berated for allegedly slapping Groovy twice

Mechanic returns N10.8m erroneously transferred to his account (Video)

Man loses N4m winnings after sports betting firm refused to let him withdraw

Singer, Portable thrills customers at his restaurant with hyper performance…

Music star, Wizkid takes delivery of his new Maybach

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“You caused the mental illness of one of your wives” – Aisha Yesufu blows…

Hairdresser leaves client to freeze in the cold for coming 2 hours late for…

“You were not re-elected, you selected yourself” – Falz tackles Sanwo-Olu

Abroad-based man destroys his Nigerian passport after witnessing 2023 election…

“You will not lack favour” – Kate Henshaw prays for mechanic who returned…

“Peter Gregory Obi will soon be arrested” – Kanayo O. Kanayo reveals

“I might end up p0isoning my husband” – Igbo lady blows hot

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More