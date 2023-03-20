“You will not lack favour” – Kate Henshaw prays for mechanic who returned N10.8 million

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has showered praises on a man who returned a huge amount of money that was sent to him by mistake.

The man happened to be a mechanic, and he was sent 10.8 million naira by his customer who was trying to send some money to his project manager.

Kate Henshaw posted the video with the caption:

“God bless Mr Timothy, who returned N10.8M naira that was mistakenly transferred to him.You will not lack favour, peace, and long life.”

In the video, the owner of the money was seen saying:

“I am using this opportunity to introduce this Mr timothy to anybody who shows concern. Yesterday around 4pm, I mistakenly transferred 10.8 million into his account. And he came on his own to come and return the money back to me. He’s my mechanic. If you have a car and you want somebody who is honest to repair your vehicle, please take his contact.”

See the full video here: