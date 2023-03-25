Young lady confused as boyfriend asks her to forgo scholarship in Canada for him

A Nigerian lady is torn between love and an academic opportunity that could lead to better opportunities for her.

She received a fully funded scholarship to pursue her Masters degree in Canada, but her boyfriend wants her to decline the offer.

The 22-year-old lady claimed he told her not to travel abroad or else their relationship would end.

She wants to know if she can postpone the scholarship until next year in order to avoid losing her boyfriend.

The young lady sent a message to a social media adviser who then posted it on Twitter to solicit advise.

The post reads;

You won’t believe what this girl’s boyfriend asked her to do! Just when she thought life was going perfectly – a scholarship abroad, opportunities of a lifetime – love knocked on her door.

Now, imagine having your dreams within reach, only to have someone you love ask you to give it all up. This is the heart-wrenching story of a girl faced with a tough decision: leave for a scholarship abroad or stay back in Nigeria for love?

She got a fully-funded scholarship to pursue her Masters in Canada. She was so excited and discussed it with her boyfriend who suddenly went cold. She was worried and pushed to find out what was wrong.

In her words, he said, “I should either stay back in Nigeria, build our future together in Nigeria and stick together or they end the relationship and she can proceed to Canada.”

She was confused. Why make me choose, she asked him. He said… “our plans to be together will not be feasible if you relocate abroad.”

