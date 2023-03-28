You’re putting me in trouble – Female firefighter begs admirers to stop calling emergency room

Dooshima Dennis, a federal fire service worker has taken to social media to openly beg men to stop calling her place of work to enquire about her.

The lady disclosed via her Twitter page that some of her male admirers have been calling the official lines asking her superiors for her phone number.

The pretty firefighter appealed to the public to take things seriously and should only dial the emergency lines when there is a real fire outbreak and not to get her phone number.

According to the pretty woman, those who continue badgering the service with their calls would only be putting her job at risk.

Dooshima wrote; “Can we get serious for once. Stop calling the fire service emergency room to request for my number please.

You guyz are putting me in trouble here pls I’m begging.”