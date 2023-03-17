TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him”…

Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A celestial church’s youth minister has come under fire for leading a double life as a spiritual leader and engaging in sensual activities.

He went to a strip club to have fun during his leisure time, and he was caught on camera carelessly rocking a stripper.

In a video that quickly flashed back to him giving a sermon while dressed as a pastor, he was later seen dancing at a club.

READ ALSO

“It doesn’t work” – Lady on why she…

Man with dreadlocks embarrassed as pastor uses him as…

It was reportedly captured by someone who is familiar with his private life, and they chose to share the footage to demonstrate the kinds of activities he partakes in outside of church.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, ennywizzy_ wrote; Oya comot your eyes for church money , na pastor get am

billionn_dollar_baby; That’s why I’m tired of going to church

iam_geminikay; God go get plenty work to do on judgement day sha

eliscrescent; This Christain thing bah…. Na just you and God ooo…. Nothing concern church or club or this and that… just you and God only….

ajayi4716; Being a pastor doesn’t stop him from enjoying life, and you never can tell if that’s his woman

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My boyfriend got angry because I didn’t fight ‘side chic’ I saw in his house –…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

White Money orders G-Wagon days after buying Maybach

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club (Video)

Man uses N400,000 for house rent to play bet and lost (Video)

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

Seyi Vibez grieves as he loses mum

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More