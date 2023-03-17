Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club (Video)

A celestial church’s youth minister has come under fire for leading a double life as a spiritual leader and engaging in sensual activities.

He went to a strip club to have fun during his leisure time, and he was caught on camera carelessly rocking a stripper.

In a video that quickly flashed back to him giving a sermon while dressed as a pastor, he was later seen dancing at a club.

It was reportedly captured by someone who is familiar with his private life, and they chose to share the footage to demonstrate the kinds of activities he partakes in outside of church.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, ennywizzy_ wrote; Oya comot your eyes for church money , na pastor get am

billionn_dollar_baby; That’s why I’m tired of going to church

iam_geminikay; God go get plenty work to do on judgement day sha

eliscrescent; This Christain thing bah…. Na just you and God ooo…. Nothing concern church or club or this and that… just you and God only….

ajayi4716; Being a pastor doesn’t stop him from enjoying life, and you never can tell if that’s his woman