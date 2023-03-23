“Youths between the ages of 15 and 25 should not own luxurious cars” – Daniel Regha

Social media influencer, Daniel Regha, has insisted that youths between the ages of 15 and 25 should not own luxurious cars in Nigeria.

He maintained that living in Nigeria is not easy and money doesn’t come by easily, so any youth between that age should not own such cars if they are not from elite families.

In his words:

“Youths between the ages of 15 & 25 yrs shouldn’t be owning luxurious cars; This is Nig. where money don’t come easy, so there’s no reason why someone who’s not from an elite family & is below 26 should be driving a car worth millions. Business pays but money don’t grow overnight.”

Netizens disagreed with him, pointing out that some of these youths work really hard and make high risk investments like sport betting which rewards them highly at the end of the day.